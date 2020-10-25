Telangana: TSRTC Starts 3,000 Special Buses To Ferry Passengers Home Amid Festive Season

To help people reach their families on Dussehra, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has started 3,000 buses to ferry passengers to their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Strictly adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines, the TSRTC buses have begun their service amid the festive season, transporting stranded people to their homes across the state.

While speaking to news agency ANI, a passenger named Pawan shared how the TSRTC bus service was helping families unite amid Navratri. "Due to this pandemic situation, most of us have been away from our homes in the festive season of Navratri, but TSRTC has provided us over 3,000 special buses to reach different parts of the state. Bus service is more convenient than railways. It helps people get back to their families during this festival season."

"All precautionary measures are being followed by TSRTC for safe travel. Even the public is following all the COVID-19 precautionary steps like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing," Pawan added.

Sai, another passenger while speaking to ANI said, "It's good to see that the public transportation authorities have come forward to help the general public to go back to their families this Dussehra. The TSRTC management and the public are following all safety measures."

Read: Telangana Facing Alarming Floods, Congress Pins Blame On TRS And Lake-encroachment

Read: Telangana Reports 978 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Four Deaths

Telangana battles two-pronged war

On the pandemic front, Telangana has recorded over 2,31,252 cases to date with a death toll of 1,307, as per the state government's tally. However, the state is not only battling COVID. Amid the pandemic, Telangana has also recorded heavy rainfall and flooding in parts of the state including capital city Hyderabad.

The state government has released Rs 550 crore for immediate flood relief and food packets have been supplied to more than two lakh people. The flood situation in the state has affected life and property in the capital city, killing at least 70 people. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday announced an immediate relief compensation of Rs 10,000 to each poor household from the low lying areas adding that the government would start disbursing the compensation from Tuesday itself.

Read: Five Of Family Dead After Roof Collapses In Telangana

Read: Maoists Kill Their Courier In Telangana: Police

(With Agency Inputs)