Television Journalist Anjan Bandyopadhyay Dies; West Bengal Guv, CM Mamata Pay Tribute

Eminent journalist and popular TV anchor Anjan Bandyopadhyay, who tested positive for COVID-19 around a month ago, passed away at a private hospital in Kolkata on Sunday night, a health department official said. He was 56 years old. Bandyopadhyay, the editor of Bengali news channel Zee 24 Ghanta, breathed his last at around 9.25 pm, the official stated.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of the journalist, who is the brother of the state Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay. According to family sources, the TV anchor had tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-April following which he was hospitalised.

"He had returned home after recovering a bit, but was again taken to the hospital after his condition deteriorated. He was put on a ventilator and then on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support, but his condition continued to deteriorate," an official of the hospital said.

Bandyopadhyay was with ETV Bangla, 24 Ghanta and then with Anandabazar Patrika's digital unit before moving to TV9 Bangla as the channel's first Editor. He returned to Zee 24 Ghanta as its editor just before this year's assembly elections in West Bengal.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took to Twitter to share condolences on Bandyopadhyay's demise. He said, "Stunned and saddened at untimely demise of Anjan Bandyopadhyay. Cruel hand of destiny has snatched at young age a man full of simplicity. He leaves a void in journalism not easy to fill. Pray Almighty to bestow eternal peace on departed soul."

"Saddened at the passing away of Anjan Bandyopadhyay, one of the best-known television anchors in Bengal. He was a bright, young and dynamic journalist," the chief minister said in a statement.

"I have no words to express my condolences to his family and his colleagues in the fraternity. His Ma, wife Aditi, daughter Titli, his elder brother Alapan Bandyopadhyay, who is the Chief Secretary of the State," she said.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari also paid tribute to the eminent journalist. He tweeted, "Anguished to learn about the sad demise of veteran journalist Shri Anjan Bandyopadhyay. Shocked to have lost such a great personality so soon. He leaves behind a huge void in journalism. Condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. Om Shanti."

The Press Club, Kolkata, also condoled his death.

