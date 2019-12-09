Temporary Relief For Kamal Haasan: Delhi Court Adjourns Hearing On Religion Remark

There was relief for Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Monday as a Delhi court adjourned the hearing in a criminal complaint filed against him. The Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta had filed a complaint alleging that Haasan had hurt religious sentiments by associating terrorism with the Hindu religion. While Gupta was supposed to record his statement on Monday, the hearing was adjourned as the Magistrate was on leave.

The complaint against Haasan was based on his alleged statement during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign where he reportedly said, "I am not saying this because many Muslims are here. I am saying this in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue. The first terrorist in independent India is a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse." The court will now hear the case on March 3, 2020.

Kamal Haasan announces a boycott of TN local body polls

On December 8, Haasan announced that his party would boycott the upcoming rural local body elections to be held in Tamil Nadu on December 27 and 30. Maintaining that people’s participation would be very less in these elections, he alleged that the polls were a 'fixed match' between corrupt parties. He targeted the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for “staging a political drama”. He added that his party’s goal was to win the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Tie-up with Rajinikanth on the cards?

There has been increasing speculation about Haasan joining hands with Rajinikanth for the 2021 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. While not outrightly denying the possibility, he recently stated that the exact timeframe for a potential alliance cannot be given. At the same time, he hinted that the duo could work together for the welfare of people of Tamil Nadu.

Haasan remarked, "We cannot give you the exact date on when will it happen, We've said if necessary for the welfare of the people and the state, we'll join hands. Keep anticipating."

(With ANI inputs)

