3 Terrorists Killed In Joint Op, Infiltration Bid Foiled In Uri, J&K

In a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army, J&K Police, and Intelligence agencies, three terrorists were killed on September 16. The operation, which took place along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri Sector, Baramulla, successfully thwarted an infiltration bid.

Troops engaged with three terrorists, resulting in the elimination of two, with their bodies recovered. The third terrorist was also neutralised, but retrieval of the body was hindered by firing from the nearby Pakistani post, implicating a ceasefire violation, as per Indian army officials.

Timeline of the operation

The JK Police confirmed the success of the operation in the forward area of Uri, Baramulla, via a tweet on X date. They stated, "Baramulla Encounter Update: Another terrorist killed (Total 03). Search operation in progress. Further details shall follow."

The Kashmir Zone police, via an update on X date, shared, "Baramulla Encounter Update: 01 more terrorists killed (Total 02). Search operation is in progress. Further details shall follow."

The JK police stated on X that one terrorist has been killed and further search is going on.

The Kashmir Zone Police stated on X that, 'Encounter has started between terrorists and Army & Baramulla Police in the forward area of Uri, Hathlanga in Baramulla district. Further details shall follow.'

According to the sources, the terrorists were first spotted near the border fence, prompting the security forces to initiate the counter-terrorism (CT) operation.According to sources, drones and sniffer dogs were being employed by the personnel to track down the terrorists.

This successful operation follows the ongoing Anantnag encounter, which has now entered its fourth day. This marks the third terror incident in the past seven days. In the previous two incidents, one in Rajouri and the other in Anantnag, the terrorists were identified as Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives operating under the names 'TRF' and 'PAFF'. In Rajouri, both terrorists were neutralised, while in the last two operations, four army soldiers and one Jammu and Kashmir Police official lost their lives.