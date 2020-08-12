Terrorists Attack Indian Army Convoy In Sopore, One CRPF Jawan Injured; Area Cordoned Off

On the same day as an Army jawan was martyred in South Kashmir, terrorists opened fire on an Army convoy in Sopore on Wednesday. The Army convoy which was fired upon was on patrol duty and travelling from Sopore to Srinagar. One Army personnel has been injured in the attack and the area has been cordoned off simultaneously. Search operations for the terrorists are currently underway.

Earlier in the day, the Army neutralized terrorists in South Kashmir's Pulwama. One security personnel was martyred in the attack while another one received injuries. More updates to follow.

