Terror Hideout In J&K Busted By Security Forces In Rasiyabad: Reports

Another major victory for the Armed Forces in the Kashmir Valley on Saturday, November 30, as a terrorist hideout has been busted by them in Rasiyabad, North Kashmir. Huge quantity of arms and ammunition have been recovered. A rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), AK 47, AK rounds, radio sets and clothes have been recovered from the hideout. The hideout was busted by Security forces of Rashtriya Rifle 32 and SOG Rasiyabad.

Six terror groups busted in one month

On Friday, Security forces achieved a major success in Jammu and Kashmir in the last one month as six terror modules were busted which led to the arrest of 28 over ground workers (OGWs). Intensifying its fight against terrorists, Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Army and other security forces have taken various steps in the Kashmir valley, a police spokesman said.

The spokesperson said that the coordinated efforts by the forces have mounted tremendous pressure on the terrorists and their OGWs, leading to the arrest of 28 over ground workers (OGWs). “Awantipora Police busted a terror module with the arrest of three persons involved in the pasting of threat posters in Ladoo area of the district. Threat posters of proscribed outfit Hizbul-ul-Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Toiba were recovered from their possession. Two OGWs were also arrested by Ganderbal Police from Naranag area. Arms, ammunitions were also recovered from their possession”, he said.

'Terrorists making attempts to disrupt the situation in Kashmir'

Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh on Thursday said terrorists are making all-out attempts to disrupt the situation in Jammu and Kashmir to please their masters across the border as he reviewed the security situation in the Valley in the wake of several terror incidents there. He asked the police to put in place effective measures for maintaining peace and order in coordination with other law enforcing agencies. "Terrorists are making all-out attempts to disrupt the situation in J and K to please their masters across the border," Singh said referring to the recent incidents of terrorism in the valley.

'Terrorism is at a minimum level'

Terrorism in Kashmir has been at a minimum level after the abrogation of Article 370, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Saturday, describing the first six months of the Modi government's second term as dedicated to development and security of the country. "In the four months since the repealing of Article 370 and 35A, terrorism is at a minimum level. Earlier, terrorism was dominant but now it has taken a backseat. This is a tremendous change and the public life is now systematic," Javadekar said at a press briefing.

