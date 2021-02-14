Tesla To Set Up Electric Car Manufacturing Unit In Karnataka, Announces CM Yediyurappa

The United States automaker giant Tesla is going to set an electric car manufacturing unit in the state of Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced on Saturday. "American firm Tesla will set up the car-manufacturing unit in Karnataka," the Chief Minister said.

The chief minister further announced that an industrial corridor would be developed in Tumakuru with an investment of Rs 7,725 crore creating 2.8 lakh jobs. Hailing the Union Budget presented recently as historic, Yediyurappa said it would pave the way for a USD five- trillion economy by 2025.

On January 8, Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Limited were subsumed with its registered office in Bengaluru, also known as the IT capital of India. Last month, Tesla officially made its entry in India as a registered company in Bengaluru, following which Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa welcomed Chief Executive Elon Musk to the state.

On December 29, 2020, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had confirmed that Elon Musk's Tesla Motors will enter India in 2021. Gadkari said that the American electric car major is set to start its operations in India in 2021, adding that the company would also look at setting up a manufacturing unit based on demand. He was quoted saying, "American auto major Tesla will have its distribution facility (sale centers) for its cars in India from next year and considering the demand it would look into setting up of manufacturing here. India has the potential to become the largest EV (electric vehicle) producer in the world in the next five years.

