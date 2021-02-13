'I Am An Alien': Elon Musk Responds To Indian Entrepreneur's Query On Success

After pushing up the prices of stocks of Bitcoin and Dogecoin, Tesla CEO, Elon Musk while responding to a question by an Indian entrepreneur and founder of credit payments app CRED, Kunal Shah, Musk wrote, “I am an alien”. Shah had written on Twitter that Musk may end up buying 4+ 500 billion companies simultaneously at a relatively young age, further adding that “What I want to really understand: how does he do it? How does he manage context switching? How does he design his Org? So many questions”.

Further, Shah also beseeched Musk as the “Dark Lord” and called on him to respond to his queries. The Tesla CEO, on the other hand, replied saying that he an alien. It is worth noting that Musk is the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and also the founder of three more companies. Musk is also a space fanatic and even plans to colonise the Red planet.

Musk’s effect on trading markets

The Tesla CEO is known for his absurd humour and his love for dank memes. His tweets in the past have also sent stocks flying off the charts. Bitcoin had surged to above $38,000 after Musk changed his biography on Twitter to simply “#bitcoin”. The following day, his “support” for bitcoin had also led to a jump in its price. Musk said that "Bitcoin is a good thing" and added that he was "late to the party" in backing the world's biggest cryptocurrency. He also said that Bitcoin is on the verge of getting broader acceptance by conventional finance people and further clarified that he did not have a “strong opinion” on other cryptocurrencies.

Musk has a record of making market-moving comments on the site. Earlier, GameStop Corp, which has been at the centre of retail trading frenzy, surged 50 per cent after Musk tweet “Gamestonk”, along with a link to the Reddit Wallstreetbets stock trading discussion group. Bitcoin, on the other hand, jumped over 300 per cent last year, as bigger US investors and corporations sought exposure to the cryptocurrency. It also touched an all-time high of $42,000 last month. As per reports, the digital coin is still about 13 per cent off its all-time high but up around 25 per cent since the start of the year. Bitcoin more than quadrupled over the course of 2020, with crypto bulls citing increased institutional investment as a driving force of the rally.

