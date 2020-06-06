Textile Market In Surat Facing Shortage Of Labour, Requests Govt To Relax Quarantine Norms

As the textile market in Surat re-opened in the first phase of Unlock-1, many shop are facing a shortage of labour. In order to address the demand and supply disparity, the textile businessmen wrote a letter to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani requesting to relax quarantine norms for labourers who want to return to the state and introduce a scheme that enables them to work in a safe environment.

Business cannot do without labourers

"The industry can not function without labourers. They do not have money. If they are sent to 14-day home quarantine upon returning they will face issues of money, accommodation and food," Dinesh Katariya, a textile businessman in Good Luck Market said while speaking to ANI.

READ | MHA issues national directives for COVID-19 management under 'Unlock-1'

Dinesh further said that the businessmen engaged in the textile market have written a letter to the Gujarat Chief Minister requesting him to give relaxations to the labourers who want to return to the state but are afraid of the 14-day quarantine period.

"So, we have written to Municipal Commissioner and State Government for a solution. The Government has decided to open the market. We urge them to provide some relaxation in the guideline for labourers and bring a scheme in wherein everyone stays safe and labourers are able to work," he added.

READ | Surat returnee dies in home quarantine in Odisha

"Labourers are not coming as they have to live in 14 days prescribed quarantine, and there is no system available to facilitate the quarantine of such people. As festivals are approaching, if the migrant comes back here, then there will be good business," Sunil Bafna, another businessman added.

READ | Domestic flights resume from Ahmedabad, Surat airports

Centre announces phase-wise reopening

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in its Unlock-1 guidelines has said that in urban areas (outside containment zone), all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open. MHA has said that only a limited number of activities would remain prohibited throughout the country during Unlock-1, which came into effect from June 1 and will be effective till June 30.

READ | Gujarat reports 510 new cases, highest in one day, 35 deaths

(With inputs from agency)