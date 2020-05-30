MHA Issues National Directives For COVID-19 Management Under 'Unlock-1'

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday released the latest guidelines for phased re-opening of the country and it has been termed as -'Unlock 1'. The directives issued by the Ministry for coronavirus management includes compulsory use of face masks and strictly adhering to social distancing norms. The guidelines for the phased re-opening 'Unlock 1' of the nationwide lockdown will come into effect from June 1, 2020.

Face coverings are compulsory

The new directive by the MHA strictly emphasizes on covering the face at all times. It also suggests maintaining a minimum of 6 feet distance in public places in order to maintain social distancing.

"Face coverings are compulsory in public places, workplaces and during transport. Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet in public places. Shops will ensure physical distancing among customers and will not allow more than 5 persons at a time," read the directives.

The guidelines further mention that large public gatherings and congregations will continue to remain prohibited. The MHA has ordered that not more than 50 people can attend marriage related gatherings and only 20 people will be allowed for funerals.

Guidelines for workplace

Additional rules and regulations have been issued for workplaces.

"As far as possible the practice of Work from Home should be followed. Staggering of work/business hours will be followed in offices, workplaces, shops, markets and industrial and commercial establishments. Provision for thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitizer will be made at all entry and exit points and common areas," read the directives.

The MHA said that frequent sanitisation should be conducted for the entire workplace, common facilities and all points which come into human contact, including between shifts. "All persons in charge of workplaces will ensure the adequate distance between workers, adequate gaps between shifts, staggering the lunch breaks of staff, etc," the directives read.

Continuing with its earlier order, the MHA said that spitting in public places will be punishable with fine and consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco etc in public places is prohibited.

Centre extends lockdown till June 30

In a massive decision, Centre extended the nationwide lockdown in containment zones till June 30. The Centre has also announced that the re-opening of the areas outside containment zones will be done in three phases. India's active cases stand at 86,422, recovered cases at 82,369 with 4,971 fatalities.

Phase wise reopening

The MHA has mentioned that the lockdown will be eased outside containment zones in three phases. The MHA has stated that all activities will be allowed in these areas except certain activities that will be allowed to restart in phases. Here are the phase-wise re-opening:

Phase 1 : From June 8 , religious places, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls will be allowed to reopen, but will have to adhere to SOPs which will be issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW)

Phase 2 : Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will be opened in consultation with respective states and Union Territories from July 2020. An SOP will be issued for the same by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW)

Phase 3 : After further assessment of the prevalent COVID-19 conditions, resuming of international air travel, metros, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, social/political/sports/religious/cultural functions will be decided.

(With inputs from agency)