Thane district logs 267 new COVID-19 cases, zero death

Thane, Oct 8 (PTI) With the addition of 267 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,61,128, an official said here on Friday.

As no fresh death due to the virus was reported in the district, the fatality count remained unchanged at 11,427, he said.

The new cases were reported on Thursday.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has gone up to 1,37,053, while the death toll stood at 3,278, another official said.

Meanwhile, Thane Collector Rajesh Narvekar announced a special week-long drive named 'Vaccination on Wheels' from Friday to cover at least 48 remote villages in the district under the exercise.

The programme, which will be implemented in the district till October 14, is part of the state-level special inoculation drive, he said in a statement.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had announced on Thursday that the state would undertake "Mission Kawach Kundal", a special vaccination drive against coronavirus from October 8 to 14, with a target of inoculating 15 lakh people everyday.

Narvekar said that as many as 28 lakh people in the district have not received their first anti-coronavirus vaccine dose so far, and they would be covered during this week-long drive.

Till now, a total of 71,27,618 people in the district have got the vaccine jabs, of whom 48,20,796 have been given the first dose, the collector said. PTI COR NP NP

