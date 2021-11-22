Thane District Sees 98 New COVID-19 Cases, No Fatality

With the addition of 98 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,68,454, an official said on Monday.

These cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 11,572 as no fresh fatality was reported in the district. The mortality rate in the Thane district now stands at 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,453 while the overall death toll is 3,292, an official from Palghar said.

