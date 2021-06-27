'The Alphabets Of Latin America', A Poetry Collection By Indian Diplomat Gets Translated

Alphabets of Latin America, a collection of poems penned by Indian poet-diplomat Abhay K., which paints a poetic portrait of Latin America, has been translated and published in Italian. According to ANI, the translation was completed by professional translator Angela D’Ambraa and published by Edizioni Efesto. The elaborative book consists of 108 poems in total describing the flora, fauna, monuments, mythologies, cuisine, landscapes and festivals of Latin American territory.

"The Alphabets of Latin America is welcomingly strong. Abhay K. has a great sense of lineation, of understatement, of memorable, very particular images, and of manuscript structure. I also am moved by the way he can subtly use the elements of a place--the dream vision of Tenochtitlan (which was founded on a dream-vision) or the Borgesian paradox of looking for Borges and finding mirror reflections of the self, said Forest Gander, Pulitzer Prize winner for poetry.

Furthermore, he reckoned that he loved the “abecedarian works and shifts between short and longer poems”. Gander said that the book was original and thrilling. A book that “opens the borders of time and place, which is what seems so necessary now in this epoch of nationalist entrenchment and paranoia," he added.

Abhay Kumar, who has served at discreet diplomatic capabilities in countries including Russia, Madagascar, Nepal has authored a total of 10 poetry collections- the most recent being Magic of Madagascar. He has also edited several books and was also honoured with SAARC literary award.

Earth Anthem translated

Last month, on May 22, his Earth Anthem was translated into 100 languages. The translation was made as the people across borders marked International Day for Biological Diversity, an occasion dedicated to promoting biodiversity issues. According to ANI, the celebratory song is inspired by the Sanskrit phrase Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which means “the world is one family.”

Kumar composed the poem while serving in the Russian city of St. Petersburg in 2008. Since its inception, the Earth Anthem has not only been translated in a myriad range of languages but has also been performed across the globe on World Environment Day and Earth Day.

Image: Twitter/ Abhay K/ ANI