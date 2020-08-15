COVID Situation In Delhi Much Better Compared To The Past Two Months: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Saturday, mentioned that the present situation of the national capital is much better compared to the last two months.

"Today is the day when we remember the freedom fighters who had laid down their lives for the nation. Also, since the time we became a free nation, a lot of our soldiers have laid down their lives to secure the country. Let us salute all of them today," said Delhi CM at a press conference on Saturday.

"While the COVID-19 pandemic is concerned, the city of Delhi is in a much better state in comparison to what it was two months ago. However, each day, about 60,000 cases are being reported in the country. We do need to take a few steps to control the pandemic," further added the Chief Minister.

CM Kejriwal further added that all the state governments are performing well, however, he would like to suggest a step that would be helpful in the contemporary situation. The step could be beneficial in all the villages where the number of cases is on a spike.

"Concerning Delhi, home isolation was something that helped us in combating the battle against COVID. For instance, if there are 10,000 cases in a particular place, only 1000 are severe and are taken to hospitals. The remaining cases would get cured at home. In this manner, 9,000 beds can be saved. This step can also be followed in rural areas," said CM Arvind Kejriwal.

"If all governments follow this step in the villages, then patients with mild symptoms can be treated at home. All the infected people must be provided with oximeters so that they get to check their levels of oxygen. All the gram panchayats must be given some oxygen cylinders for emergency purposes. If the situation in any manner worsens, then the patient can be shifted to a hospital in the city or district." added the Chief Minister of Delhi.

The CM has also appealed to donate oximeters to the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) so that it can be provided by them to people in the smaller hamlets.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits:ANI)