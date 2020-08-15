MS Dhoni Announces Retirement: Writes, 'From 1929 Hrs, Consider Me Retired'

Putting an end to his 16-year-old journey, former Team India skipper MS Dhoni has announced his retirement from international cricket. Taking to social media, Dhoni shared a compilation of his journey so far to make the announcement. The Ranchi-lad made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and went on to lead the Men in Blue to win the ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 and the 2007 T20 World Cup.

"Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," the Ranchi-lad captioned the video.

However, Dhoni will lead the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL 2020 which has been moved to the UAE due to the COVID pandemic. The skipper is currently in Chennai for a camp with his teammates before the Men in Yellow board the flight to the Middle East. The Lions are expected to travel on August 21, as per reports.

MS Dhoni's illustrious career

Skipper MS Dhoni, who made his debut in 2004, was entrusted with the captaincy of Team India in 2007 for T20s and ODIs and later on in 2008 for Tests. Widely regarded as the best wicketkeeper-batsman and captain, Dhoni had announced his retirement from Tests in 2014 surprisingly at the end of series against Australia. MS Dhoni has numerous accolades to his name including the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the Padma Shri which is India's fourth highest civilian honour, the Padma Bhushan which is India's third highest civilian honour and has also been conferred with honory rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army.