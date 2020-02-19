Burglar Breaks Into Army Veteran's Home; Settles For Just A Drink After Seeing His Uniform

Amid a wave of nationalism cutting across political party lines in the country, an interesting case of nationalism shot to light when a thief who broke into a house to execute a robbery decided not to after coming to know that the house belongs to a former Army officer. However, not to escape empty-handed, the robber did enjoy a drink 'on the house'.

Thief cites seven commandments to express guilt

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when workers renovating the house saw the front door broken open when they arrived. The renovation workers saw the thief's remorse on the wall where he wrote, "I violated the seventh commandment...," in reference to the commandment "Thou shalt not steal".

"I didn't know it was an army man's residence. I came to know only in the last moment when I saw the military cap. Apologies! Had I known it was a military officer's house, I would not have targeted it," the thief wrote on the wall using a marker, he wrote as said by a police officer to PTI.

In another place in the house, he wrote that he had stolen money and a bag from nearby shop before entering the house but since he had taken the money, the documents in the bag should be handed back to the owner.

Despite appearing to have deep regrets over breaking into the house, the thief did not fail to enjoy a drink from the ex-Army officer's stash.

The retired colonel and his family who are presently working in a Middle East country have not been to their residence where this befuddling incident occurred for the past two-and-a-half months. The police was not amused, however, and has launched a search for him. They confirmed that nothing was missing from the retired officer's house.

