Thieves Steal 185 Mobile Phones From Storeroom In Kolhapur Police Station

As many as 185 mobile phones kept in a storeroom at a police station in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, were reportedly stolen. According to a local media report, the incident occurred at the Jaysingpur police station which is approximately 38 kilometres from Kolhapur in western Maharashtra. The thieves were also able to escape easily as the police station did not have CCTV cameras at the back gates and the burglars took advantage.

An official said, “We have a room on the police station premises where all the seized properties in theft or other cases are stored. Unidentified persons broke into the room and decamped with as many as 185 mobile handsets”.

Police inspector Datta Borigidde of Jaysingpur police station further reportedly said that an investigation is on and the authorities have positive leads in the case. He further also added that several stolen phones had been recovered by the detection unit of the police and were kept in a special room. Many were also part of “muddemal” seized by the police in various cases of theft.

Gang of thieves nabbed

In a different incident, the Jammu and Kashmir police nabbed a gang of thieves in Rajouri district who had allegedly stolen items like mobiles and laptops worth lakhs. As per details released by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the gang of six thieves was operating in the town area. Post-investigation, the police team was able to recover stolen property "worths lakhs of rupees" from the accused gang members.

*Gang of thieves busted by #Rajouri Police, 06 thieves nabbed*

J&K Police in #Rajouridistrict has achieved a big success by busting a gang of thieves operating in & around Rajouri town and have recovered stolen property worth lakhs of rupees from accused. pic.twitter.com/a5SreP993H — Police Media Centre Jammu (@ZPHQJammu) January 10, 2020

(With PTI inputs)

