Third Edition Of Goa Maritime Conclave To Begin On November 7: Indian Navy

As per an Indian navy press release, the third edition of the Goa Maritime Conclave (GMC)-2021 will be conducted from November 7 to November 9, 2021, under the backing of Naval War College, Goa. The GMC is an outreach initiative of the Indian Navy that provides a multinational forum to harness the collective expertise of maritime security practitioners and academia to generate outcome-oriented maritime thought.

The GMC-21 would build on the working level deliberations of the Goa Maritime Symposium-21, which took place earlier this year as the Conclave's Sherpa event, according to the press release. The subject for this year's GMC is "Maritime Security and Emerging NonTraditional Threats: A Case for Proactive Role for IOR Navies," which was developed with the goal of "winning everyday peace" in the maritime domain in mind.

Chiefs of Navies/Heads of Maritime Forces from 12 Indian Ocean littorals, including Bangladesh, Comoros, Indonesia, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Myanmar, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, will be hosted by Adm Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff of the Indian Navy, at the GMC-21. According to a navy press release, the Conclave Address and Keynote Address of the GMC21 will be delivered by the Defence Secretary and the Foreign Secretary.

The GMC intends to bring together regional stakeholders and discuss joint implementation strategies in addressing contemporary maritime security concerns, with IOR being a focal point of the 21st-century strategic landscape.

According to the press release, participants in the Conclave will benefit from interactions with eminent speakers and subject matter experts during three sessions focusing on Leveraging Collective Maritime Competencies to Counter Emerging Non-Traditional Threats, Strengthening Regional Cooperation for Maritime Law Enforcement, and Imperatives for Mitigating Emerging Non-Traditional Threats in Areas beyond National Jurisdiction in the IOR.

In addition, there would be considerable discussions in the areas of hydrography and maritime information exchange. The Chiefs of Navies/Heads of Maritime Agencies in attendance will also discuss the need for interoperability in dealing successfully with emerging and future maritime security problems in the Indian Ocean Region.

Visitors will also be able to see India's indigenous shipbuilding industry at the 'Make in India Exhibition' and the capabilities of the Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel (DSRV) for Submarines at the Marmugao Port Trust in Goa as part of the Conclave.

Image: PIB