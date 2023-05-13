Third Front Can Defeat Both Cong, BJP In Rajasthan Polls: RLP Chief Beniwal

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief Hanuman Beniwal on Friday batted for a third front, saying if formed, it can defeat both the Congress and BJP in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly polls.

The MLA from Nagaur also termed BJP leader Vasundhara Raje's public meeting in his constituency on Thursday a "flop show", saying there is no craze for the former chief minister among the people of the state.

If a third front is formed, it can defeat both the Congress and BJP in the upcoming elections, Beniwal told reporters.

Assembly Elections are due in the state later this year.

He also said Sachin Pilot should have quit the Congress and formed his own party following his rebellion that plunged the state into a political crisis in 2020.

Beniwal said there was a time when people got excited to catch a glimpse of Raje and wanted to get selfies clicked with her.

"The craze for her has ended. Raje's programme was a flop show as there were a handful of people present. People in this area have rejected her," Beniwal claimed.

Raje had addressed the meeting in Chhoti Khatu in Nagaur.