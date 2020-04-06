BREAKING: This Is PM Modi's 5-point Appeal To BJP Cadre Amid India's Coronavirus Fight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday issued a 5-point appeal to BJP cadre while addressing them on the party's 40th Foundation Day, with the entire address entailing an appeal-of-sorts to mobilise amid the country's battle against the dreaded Coronavirus.

Here's the Prime MInister's 5-point appeal to BJP karyakartas:

1 . Gareebon ko ration ke liye seva abhiyan - "You need to take it up in a big way. Let no needy be left out, let no underprivileged go hungry" - to ensure rations for the poor.

2. Cover your face while going to help anyone - "It isn't necessary that the gear which is required for medical practitioners is essential for everyone, even home-made remedies can be applied. Make 5 masks for people each."

3. Thank people for their efforts, "increase their morale, mobilise people for this. For this Dhanyavaad Abhiyaan - party's mandate is to take 5 letters of thanks from each family - at polling booth, for healthcare workers, police, sanitisation workers, government workers, post-office staff. Let there be a signature campaign."

4. This is very important for a long fight. Govt has designated Aarogya Setu app - to inform citizens. Each karyakarta must ensure this app is installed in 40 people's phones, and information duly filled up.

5. Financial help is also very important. We've seen in times of crisis, mothers and wives donate their jewelry and gold, poor empty their purses. We've seen this during war, and this situation is nothing short of a war. We've seen people donate to PM-CARES fund, and my appeal to BJP cadre is to contribute to this fund and appeal to 40 people to do so as well.

