This One Video Captures India's Pitched Battle Against The Deadly Coronavirus; WATCH

Sharing the route of India's fight against Coronavirus, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday posted a video saying that it summarises the fight so far. In the video, the sequence of events from January to now are given. Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the video states 'Jaan hai toh jahan hai' and said that PM has been spreading the message of social distancing to prevent COVID-19 spread since the beginning.
Meanwhile, as per updates by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday, there are 3030 active coronavirus cases in India, while 213 are cured/discharged/migrated people and 77 deaths have been reported. Maharashtra has maximum number of cases - 490, followed by Tamil Nadu at 485 cases and Delhi at 445.
The steps taken by the Government of India as mentioned in the video are as follows:
January 7
- China identifies Coronavirus as causative agent
January 8
- Health Ministry holds 1st joint monitoring mission meeting
January 17
- Health Ministry issues advisory to all states / UTs
- Screening begins in Delhi, Mumbai Chennai, Kolkata Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi
January 25
- Principal Secretary to PM holds review meeting
- 20000 people from 115 flights at 7 international airports screened
January 27
- Cabinet Secretary holds review meeting
- Ministry of health and MEA begins preparation of the evacuation of Indian students from Wuhan
January 29
- 8 central teams deployed to monitor contact of gram sabhas organised in 21 districts bordering Nepal
- Export of N95 masks and PPE prohibited.
January 30
- WHO declares Coronavirus as 'public health emergency of international concern
- All travelers from china since 15 Jan 2020 shall be tested for nCoV
- Six labs identified and activated to test, six functional by next day
January 31
- Quarantine centres set up in Manesar and Chawla Camo, 50-bed critical care facility set up at Safdargunj hospital
Feb 1
- India evacuates 324 citizens from Wuhan, China
Feb 2
- 330 Indians and 7 Maldivians evacuated from Wuhan, China
The video also explains how India is undertaking a coordinated action plan to fight the novel coronavirus.
Feb 3
- Universal screening in all flights from Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, China
- PM Modi constitutes Empowered Group of Ministers on COVID-19 headed by Health Minister
- E-GoM meets the very same day
- E-visa facility for Chinese passport holders and those already issued to Chinese nationals suspended
Feb 7
- Integrated Disease Survelliencae network tracks 6599 passengers across India
Feb 21
- States advised to regularly update information on screening and surveillance on the web portal to monitor the access on a real-time basis
Feb 22
- Cabinet Secretary chairs high-level meeting to review the status, actions taken and preparedness
Feb 24
- 23259 passengers were brought under community surveillance
- 3 samples from Kerala tested positive of COVID-19
Feb 26
- IAF evacuates 76 Indians and 36 foreign nationals from Wuhan, China
- Advisory issued asking Indians to refrain from non-essential travel to Republic of Korea, Iran, Italy
- People coming from the Republic of Korea or travel history quarantined for 14 days
Feb 27
- Air India flight brings 119 Indians and five foreigners who were onboard a cruise ship docked off Yokohama in Japan
The Lockdown
Summing up the events in March, the video is divided into two parts namely - Indian's all-out war against Coronavirus and the steps taken amid lockdown. Starting March 3, universal screening began and PM Modi reviewed preparedness of all ministries across all states. PM also told the nation to strictly follow social distancing.
As PM Modi announced the lockdown on March 25, Ministry of Railways cancelled all passenger trains, an economic package of Rs 1.75 lakh crore was announced, RBI made interest rate cut and deferred EMIs/ loan interest for 3 months, RBI also slashed repo rate, reverse repo rate. The PM on March 28 set up PM CARES fund to deal with any kind of emergency during COVID-19. The government on March 29 introduced the amendment in EPF Scheme to allow withdrawal of non-refundable advance.
