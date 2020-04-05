This One Video Captures India's Pitched Battle Against The Deadly Coronavirus; WATCH

Sharing the route of India's fight against Coronavirus, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday posted a video saying that it summarises the fight so far. In the video, the sequence of events from January to now are given. Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the video states 'Jaan hai toh jahan hai' and said that PM has been spreading the message of social distancing to prevent COVID-19 spread since the beginning.

Meanwhile, as per updates by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday, there are 3030 active coronavirus cases in India, while 213 are cured/discharged/migrated people and 77 deaths have been reported. Maharashtra has maximum number of cases - 490, followed by Tamil Nadu at 485 cases and Delhi at 445.

READ: Congress Claims 'BJP Manufactured Disaster' To Tackle COVID-19; Shares Video Of Timeline

The steps taken by the Government of India as mentioned in the video are as follows:

January 7

China identifies Coronavirus as causative agent

January 8

Health Ministry holds 1st joint monitoring mission meeting

January 17

Health Ministry issues advisory to all states / UTs

Screening begins in Delhi, Mumbai Chennai, Kolkata Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi

READ: Explained: Here's how power system will be managed during lights-out on Sunday

January 25

Principal Secretary to PM holds review meeting

20000 people from 115 flights at 7 international airports screened

January 27

Cabinet Secretary holds review meeting

Ministry of health and MEA begins preparation of the evacuation of Indian students from Wuhan

January 29

8 central teams deployed to monitor contact of gram sabhas organised in 21 districts bordering Nepal

Export of N95 masks and PPE prohibited.

January 30

WHO declares Coronavirus as 'public health emergency of international concern

All travelers from china since 15 Jan 2020 shall be tested for nCoV

Six labs identified and activated to test, six functional by next day

January 31

Quarantine centres set up in Manesar and Chawla Camo, 50-bed critical care facility set up at Safdargunj hospital

Feb 1

India evacuates 324 citizens from Wuhan, China

Feb 2

330 Indians and 7 Maldivians evacuated from Wuhan, China

READ: Tata Power Distribution chief explains how Mumbai grid will handle 9-min load drop

The video also explains how India is undertaking a coordinated action plan to fight the novel coronavirus.

Feb 3

Universal screening in all flights from Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, China

PM Modi constitutes Empowered Group of Ministers on COVID-19 headed by Health Minister

E-GoM meets the very same day

E-visa facility for Chinese passport holders and those already issued to Chinese nationals suspended



Feb 7

Integrated Disease Survelliencae network tracks 6599 passengers across India

Feb 21

States advised to regularly update information on screening and surveillance on the web portal to monitor the access on a real-time basis

Feb 22

Cabinet Secretary chairs high-level meeting to review the status, actions taken and preparedness

Feb 24

23259 passengers were brought under community surveillance

3 samples from Kerala tested positive of COVID-19

Feb 26

IAF evacuates 76 Indians and 36 foreign nationals from Wuhan, China

Advisory issued asking Indians to refrain from non-essential travel to Republic of Korea, Iran, Italy

People coming from the Republic of Korea or travel history quarantined for 14 days

Feb 27

Air India flight brings 119 Indians and five foreigners who were onboard a cruise ship docked off Yokohama in Japan

The Lockdown

Summing up the events in March, the video is divided into two parts namely - Indian's all-out war against Coronavirus and the steps taken amid lockdown. Starting March 3, universal screening began and PM Modi reviewed preparedness of all ministries across all states. PM also told the nation to strictly follow social distancing.

As PM Modi announced the lockdown on March 25, Ministry of Railways cancelled all passenger trains, an economic package of Rs 1.75 lakh crore was announced, RBI made interest rate cut and deferred EMIs/ loan interest for 3 months, RBI also slashed repo rate, reverse repo rate. The PM on March 28 set up PM CARES fund to deal with any kind of emergency during COVID-19. The government on March 29 introduced the amendment in EPF Scheme to allow withdrawal of non-refundable advance.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE

Coronavirus LIVE Updates here