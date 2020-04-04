Tata Power Distribution Chief Explains How Mumbai Grid Will Handle 9-min Load Drop

Assuring the financial capital that the power grid would be able to withstand a drop in load if the residential lights are switched off for 9 minutes on April 5, as per PM Modi's request, TATA Power's Distribution Chief (Mumbai) Sunil Joglekar, on Saturday, said that the power utility was well-equipped to withstand the load drop, in an exclusive conversation with Republicworld. Explaining that Tata Power's main Distribution Transformers were equipped with on-line tap changers (OLTC), he said that if there was frequency drop, the transformers must change voltage accordingly. The Power Ministry too has issued guidelines stating that only residential lights must be switched, assuring that instability in grid & voltage fluctuation will not be caused by it.

State power utilities gear up for blackout on Sunday

Tata Power: 'Grid can handle load drop, OLTC will kick-in'

"The OLTC should take care of whatever fluctuations happen. If a major drop is noticed, the OLTC must kick in within 60 seconds and adjust the voltage if any frequency fluctuations are seen," said Joglekar.

Advising customers to only switch off their lights only, he added, "Consumers should not switch off appliances or the main supply of flat should not be switched off. Some pragmatic application should be done from their side".

Tata Power: Hydro stations on standby

In preparation for a loss of generation power in case of a cascading effect of load drop, Joglekar said that Tata Power - additionally had three Hydroelectric power stations - Khopoli, Bhira and Bhivpuri supplying to Mumbai. The power utilities have been instructed to prepare for pre-stabilization and post-stabilisation activities for two prior and post the 9-minute window. Apart from Tata Power's Hydropower plants, the state's Uran Gas power plant will be utilised to match the demand of the grid during the 9-minute load drop.

"Tata power's grid is supported by the Hydropower plants (Khopoli, Bhira and Bhivpuri), which can be easily switched on to restore supply if generation fails," added Joglekar. Additionally, the Maharashtra state load dispatch centre (MSLDC) has instructed all power utilities to absorb reactive power and not inject into the grid, all tap-changing settings in the distribution transformers on appropriate load settings. Moreover, MSLDC has also directed all hydropower plants to be manned completely, rwady on standby and has ordered government's Koyna Hydropower plant and Tata power's three hydro stations be fully availiable ready to ramp up or down immediately.

PM Modi in his third COVID-19 speech said, "On Sunday, April 5, we must challenge Coronavirus & introduce it to the power of light; 1.3 billion people must show their united power, at 9 pm for 9 minutes, by turning off all lights at home, standing at balconies, & lighting diyas, candles, flashlights." In his appeal, PM Modi reiterated people to maintain social distancing and keep off from the streets. Currently, India has reported 2902 COVID-19 cases with 68 deaths till date