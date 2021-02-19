Three Al-Badr Terrorists Killed In Shopian Encounter

In a major success, the security forces have managed to gun down three terrorists in an overnight operation in Badigam area of Shopian district of South Kashmir. All three terrorists killed were affiliated to terror outfit Al-Badr, IG Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar said on the sidelines of the wreath-laying ceremony of SPO Altaf Ahmed who was martyred in another encounter at Beerwah area of Budgam.

A senior official of the Jammu and Kashmir Police while confirming the development told Republic Media Network that at around 11.20 PM yesterday, the encounter started at Badigam area of Shopian. Three unidentified terrorists were killed and incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered. As of now, the search is going on and further details will follow.

Director-General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh told Republic Media Network that in the ongoing operation at Shopian, the terrorists took four members of a family as hostage. They were rescued and all three terrorists were killed. “Joint operation was launched late evening on 18 Feb 2021. Cordon was laid & contact established. Firefight ensued. Three terrorists eliminated. 02 AKs and 01 Pistol recovered. Joint operation in progress,” the Army said in its statement.

