Jammu And Kashmir Police Organise Rally To Recruit SPOs In Kathua; 2,836 Candidates Apply

Jammu and Kashmir police organised a rally to recruit Special Police Officers (SPOs) in the Kathua district on Tuesday. Senior Superintendent of Police Shailendra Mishra informed that 2,836 candidates including 500 women have applied for 89 vacancies. The five-day recruitment drive started on Monday in Kathua's Sports stadium. The recruitment drive will have physical fitness and academic merit as the criteria for choosing SPOs.

Special recruitment drive in J&K

The SSP briefed, "2,836 candidates including 500 women have applied for 89 vacancies. The five-day recruitment drive started on Monday. Almost 25% of the candidates who participated in the drive are women. We are seeing their participation increase over the years which is a good sign." Mishra added that it is the policy of the Ministry of Home Affairs to accommodate more people from the border as they are already well aware of the situations at the border. The border youths are very brave and very much familiar with the circumstances here. They are well prepared to face any tense situation. The border youth who are already facing such situations will help to raise a strong grid against the militancy and cross border terrorism," the SSP Kathua added. One of the participants said, "It is a good opportunity for the unemployed youth of the borders. I will serve the nation with full dedication."

Border police initiated the special recruitment drive

Scores of youth participated in a special recruitment drive initiated by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in February last year. This is an employment opportunity and a chance to serve the country as well. This initiative was taken by the central government for the people who live in the border areas. The recruitment process has been made very transparent due to the use of technology. Border police received tremendous response from the residents of Jammu Kashmir on their first attempt. They had said, “We are very pleased with the government’s initiative. All those who belong to the border areas will get a great opportunity for employment.”

