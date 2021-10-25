Three Maharashtra Trekkers Die Due To A Snowstorm In Himachal Pradesh, Ten Rescued

In a tragic event, three trekkers died out of 13 who were on their expedition from Rohru to Kinnaur on October 17. Officials informed that the three trekkers, who lost their lives by getting caught in a snowstorm in Himachal Pradesh Kinnaur district, were from Maharashtra while the ten others have been recused.

Due to heavy snowfall in the region, the trekkers' group got stranded in an area called Burua Kanda, following this a police team was sent to ensure their safety. While Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur, Apoorv Devgan, informed that the ITBP team will bring the bodies down, they further appealed to the people visiting Kinnaur to not move towards higher regions amid bad weather conditions. He added that tourists and people residing in the region must move out only if necessary as the rain led to shooting stones at some stretches, which could turn dangerous.

Three missing porters found dead in Uttarakhand

In another tragic incident, three porters, who went missing along the Indo-China border while accompanying an ITBP team on a long-distance patrol, were found dead in the district on October 20. District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal informed that the porters got separated from the ITBP team and lost their way while returning from the patrol. Due to snowfall on mountain peaks, they didn't return to Neelapani while they were supposed to be back on October 18 itself. As there was no sign of the porters, the Indian Air Force (IAF), and the Disaster Management Department went to trace them.

ITBP Matli 12 Battalion Commandant Abhijit Samaiyar informed that the porters were buried under the snow and confirmed their death. He had mentioned that the bodies will be recovered and handed over to their kin in Matli.

The authorities informed that 11 members of a trekking team went missing after leaving Uttarkashi, who were on their way to Chitkul in Himachal Pradesh. On October 11, a group of eight trekkers and three cooks was supposed to reach their destination on October 19. However, the Uttarkashi District Disaster Management Office informed that after leaving Harsil in Uttarkashi district for Chitkul, they didn't reach the destination which worried the trek organizers.

(Image: @splahhp/TWITTER)