Three Terrorists Killed In Kulgam Encounter; Major Blow Dealt To Pakistan's JeM In J&K

Joint security forces in South Kashmir's Kulgam district have managed to neutralize three terrorists in Nagnad Chimmer area. Sources told Republic Media Network that all three terrorists killed were affiliated with Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad and were active in South Kashmir since a long time. The operation was launched at around 3 in the morning and encounter broke out at 5:30 when the hiding terrorists fired upon the joint team of security forces during Cordon and search operation.

"A joint team of Police, Army's 09 RR and of CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Nagnad Chimmer. As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter," officials said.

"Another operation launched on a credible input at Chimer village by Kulgam Police along with security forces have turned into an encounter. Exchange of fire is on now. Third terrorist also killed. Identification of the killed terrorists is being ascertained," DGP Dilbag Singh said.

"Op Nagnad ( Kulgam). Joint Operation was launched today early morning. Cordon was laid & contact established. Firefight ensued. Two more terrorists killed (Total three terrorists eliminated). Joint Operation in progress," Srinagar-based Defense Spokesperson said.

"KulgamEncounterUpdate: Another unidentified #terrorist killed (total 03). Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

“The killed terrorists are from Jaish-e-Mohammed and reportedly include a top terrorist commander known to be an IED expert taking direct instructions from his Pakistani handlers and was responsible for a large number of attacks including many IED attempts against security forces in the recent past. He was reportedly able to escape from 3 or 4 encounters, leaving behind an MO 4 American rifle in one case,” DGP added.

Earlier, three Army Jawans were also injured in the encounter, and were shifted to 92 Base hospital. 133 terrorists have been killed so far in Kashmir valley this year. Forces have managed to neutralize 49 terrorists in June in Jammu and Kashmir.

18 terrorists were killed in the month of January, 7 in the month of February, 7 in the month of March, 28 in the month of April and 18 in the month of May. In June itself, Forces have carried out 16 Anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir; 15 in Valley and 1 in Jammu. 11 operations among there were carried out in South Kashmir which is known to be hotbed of terrorism. 41 terrorists have been killed in three districts of South Kashmir in 11 Anti-Terror operations.