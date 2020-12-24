Three Youth Caught With Rs 8 Lakh Worth Fake Currency In Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

Three youths have been caught with counterfeit notes to the tune of Rs 8 lakhs at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala. Ashique Hussein (35), Mohammed Haneefa (23), and Achu Sreekumar (20) were arrested on Wednesday by the Varkala Police. Police said that the trio was involved in the printing and distribution of fake notes in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam district. They are also probing the gang's links outside the state as well.

The accused have distributed currencies of 100, 200,500 and 2000 rupees. Following the arrest of Haneefa and Sreekumar in a resort at Varkala, police arrested Ashique at his home. The cops also found the printer, ink, hologram, paper and seal at his home. The cops had received complaints of fake note circulation at the Papanasam area in Varkala. The team was lead by Attingal Deputy SP Suresh Kumar SY along with Varkala station house officer OG Gopakumar.

The trio was in the business of selling Rs 1 lakh counterfeit notes for a value of rupees forty thousand. Ashique, who projects himself as a social worker already has many criminal cases against him including an attempt of murder. Police said Haneefa and Srikumar also have past cases of drug peddling and robbery. This is the biggest bust of counterfeit note racket in recent times in the state.

Earlier in March, a Kollam based couple was caught with fake currency. The same month in Mumbai, people caught in a currency distribution racket were the natives of Kerala. A 2018 report by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence had estimated that in the past 25 years, the Hawala mafia had pumped fake notes in Kerala to the tune of ₹ 16,800 crores. It also said the government agencies could recover counterfeit notes worth Rupees 1,000 crores only.

