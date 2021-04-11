Tika Utsav: Manipur CM N Biren Singh Receives First Dose Of COVID Vaccine At JNIMS

On the first day of the ‘Tika Utsav’ or vaccine festival which is scheduled to go on till April 14, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Chief Minister got the vaccine from Imphal’s Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences. India is currently campaigning to vaccinate the maximum eligible people in the country amid a deadly spike in COVID cases.

CM N Biren Singh also urged people who are eligible to get vaccinated.

“Took my 1st dose of #COVID19 vaccine at JNIMS during the launching of #TikaUtsav (11th-14th April 2021). I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Stay safe from the #SecondWave. Together, let us make our State and the Country COVID-19 free,” read CM Singh’s tweet on Sunday.

In a following tweet, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continued efforts towards the people of the country. He mentioned that the Prime Minister called him on Sunday morning to request the people of Manipur to get vaccinated. As suggested before, PM Modi also directed the ‘test, track, and treat’ mantra to curb the current crisis of COVID-19.

‘Tika Utsav’

‘Tika Utsav’ or vaccine festival that is currently going on in India hopes on vaccinating maximum eligible people. PM Modi, who suggested this event during his meeting with Chief Ministers requested 130 crore Indians to get vaccinated. He further asked to remember four things:

1. To help the elderly to reach the centers and get vaccinated

2. Help people to know about the facilities available for vaccination

3. Save people by following Covid019 guidelines

4. Creation of ‘micro-containment zones

Prime Minister Modi further urged people to make sure that eligible people are getting vaccinated.

“We have to ensure that not a single vaccine is lost. We have to move towards zero vaccine waste,” added PM Modi.

States including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are trying to speed the vaccination process and it is trying to double the process. On Sunday morning Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa tweeted mentioning that vaccine is the ‘biggest weapon’ to fight the second wave of Covid-19.