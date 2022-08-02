'Tiranga Is Symbol Of Nation For All": HM Amit Shah At Event To Honour Tricolour Designer

The Ministry of Culture organised a 'Tiranga Utsav' in Delhi on Tuesday to celebrate the freedom fighter and designer of the Indian flag, Pingali Venkayya's birth anniversary.

Speaking at the event, Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the significance of the Indian Flag and said, "It's the same Tiranga that soldiers take an oath of as they make the ultimate sacrifice, the same Tiranga that crores of farmers see as they brave the weather to feed the world, same Tiranga that is a symbol of the nation in every citizen's heart." While touching upon how far our nation has come post Independence, Shah added, "Today, the whole world looks up to India with respect. Whenever there is an issue, until PM Narendra Modi issues a statement on the matter, the world does not put forward a take on it. Lakhs of people have laid down their lives just to see an India like this."

The Home Minister also stated that the upcoming initiative from the Centre that is the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has been organised in the year that we celebrate "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" or 75 years of Independence, as a way to pay tribute to all the heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice to free our country from the chains of colonialism.

Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement

An initiative taken by the Ministry of Culture, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has been launched by the government to mark the celebration of India's 75th year of Independence. As the idea behind it is to invoke a feeling of patriotism among the people, the Ministry has been also making preparations to involve more and more people in the movement. The Centre has targetted to encourage the hoisting of the Tricolour atop more than 20 crore houses between August 13 and August 15.

This will be done through public participation and the involvement of government and private establishments, according to an official statement. Over 100 crore people will participate in the campaign to rededicate themselves to the service of Mother India. It will greatly contribute to inculcating a new sense of patriotism among people, the statement added.

(With inputs from ANI)