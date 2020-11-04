Tirumurti Highlights India's Focus On 'peacekeeping Ably Aided By Peacebuilding' At UN

India's permanent UN (United Nations) representative TS Tirumurti spoke about India's views on 'peacebuilding' as a tool to deter violent conflicts. While speaking at the Security Council debate on 'Peacebuilding and Sustaining Peace - Contemporary Drivers of Conflict and Insecurity', Tirumurti said that India acknowledges the 'primacy of national governments and authorities' for maintaining peace at all stages of conflicts as well as stressing the importance of inclusivity as a key to advance 'national peacebuilding objectives'.

"As one of the largest TCCs in the history of UN peacekeeping operations, India is proud of UN accomplishments in peacekeeping and our contribution to their success. However, peacekeeping alone is not enough to sustain peace and security. Peacekeeping ably aided and supplemented by peacebuilding will transition to sustainable peace and development. For peacebuilding efforts to be more effective, there is an urgent need for predictable and sustainable financing, and ensuring that conflict-ridden countries do not slip back into chaos, will require the creation of strong governance structures which will enhance trust between citizens and the government, guarantee delivery of essential services and increase avenues for citizen participation in governance," said India's UN representative Tirumurti.

"As the world's largest democracy, we are convinced that effective and strong governance structures will help stabilize peace, safeguard fundamental rights, protect rule of law, and make governance representative, transparent, responsive, and people-centric," said Tirumurti.

"People-centric, gender-sensitive solutions"

Speaking further, Tirumurti said recounted India's contribution to 'people-centric' peacebuilding in Afghanistan during the post-conflict reconstruction work. He also spoke about the repeated terrorist attacks that did not deter India as the country further invested in developing and collaborating for grass-root and impactful projects of over $3 billion across Afghanistan. Tirumurti further added that India will carry on being a peacebuilding 'force-multiplier' while emphasising on a 'people-centric approach' in the nearby regions as well as in Africa, Pacific and Caribbean Islands and others.

"We are convinced that people-centric, gender-sensitive and technologically primed solutions and democratic institutions of governance that give all stakeholders a say in creating a better future is the biggest guarantee for the success of peacebuilding and for sustaining peace," said Tirumurti.

Tirumurti spoke about the United Nation's all-women Formed Police Unit (FPU), which is the first one of its kind, from India which has been deployed in Liberia. India's permanent UN representative also added that the FPU proved women can be role models, gain worldwide attention and make a signification contribution with their dedication, motivation and work ethics, towards the provision of security.

(With inputs from ANI)