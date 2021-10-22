Tirupati TTD Online Booking: How To Book Free Darshan, Accommodation Details And More

With a steady decline in COVID-19 cases in India, several institutions, temples, and tourism destinations have resumed normal activities. As a part of the recent relaxations, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) temple has reopened its gate for the devotees. The temple, which caters to Lord Venkateswara, has already started the sale of special entry tickets from Friday, October 22, on its official website. Official notice by the TTD informs about the details regarding bookings followed by accommodation details and other options. The temple body provides two types of darshan tickets which include Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets and Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tickets. While the special entry tickets will cost Rs 300 per ticket, the Sarva darshan tickets are free of cost which can be availed by the general public.

Anyone planning to visit the famous Tirupati temple can now start booking the tickets for the same. Read on to know no on how to book Tirupati online tickets.

Tirupati TTD online booking steps

Go to the official website of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams i.e., https://tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in/#/login

After that click on the darshan booking link which will later take you to the main booking page.

Provide valid ID details and generate your login credentials.

Pay the required amount of Rs 300 after which you will receive a receipt notifying the visit date and time slot.

The temple board through a press Conference has also informed regarding the ticket bookings for the slotted Sarva darshan and said that it will be released for booking from Saturday at 9:00 AM.

Tirupati temple board issues COVID-19 guidelines for devotees

Amid the ongoing pandemic situation, the temple board has issued certain COVID-19 guidelines to be followed inside the temple premises. As a part of that, devotees need to produce the vaccination certificate of receiving both of their doses or a recent COVID-19 negative certificate obtained at least 72 hours prior to the visit. Furthermore, wearing masks, maintaining sanitation, and social distancing are also mandated for the devotees. Talking about the number of devotees to be allowed for the visit, it is speculated that the temple board can increase the daily quota of tickets allotted to the devotees. Further, providing details on the accommodations for the devotees, the temple board informed that people can start making bookings for accommodation from October 25, 2021, for the month of November.

Considered as the world's richest Hindu temple, Lord Venkateswara's shrine is located in Tirumala, near Tirupati, in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.



Image: PTI