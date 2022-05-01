TN: After CM Stalin's Assurance, Tiruvannamalai Custodial Death Case Transferred To CB-CID

In a recent development in the alleged custodial death of Thangamani in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai, the case has been transferred to the Crime-Branch Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID), said an order issued by the Director-General of Police C Sylendra Babu. The man identified as Thangamani was taken into police custody in connection to questioning on spurious liquor sales, where he allegedly died in police custody.

The alleged custodial death of Thangamani will now be probed by Tamil Nadu's Crime-Branch Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID). It is pertinent to mention that the CB-CID is a special wing of CID headed by the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) and assisted by the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

This comes following Chief Minister MK Stalin's remark in Tamil Nadu's state assembly where he said that the government will ensure the probe into the alleged custodial death of Thangamani will be thorough and fair.

Providing details of the case on Friday, MK Stalin told the assembly, "The Thiruvannamalai Prohibition Enforcement Division registered a case on 26-4-2022 alleging that Thangamani, a resident of Thandarambattu police station, Thadarana village, was found in possession of illicit liquor in his house and was produced before a judicial arbitrator. They were remanded in judicial custody at the Thiruvannamalai Branch Jail on the same day."

He further mentioned that Thangamani, who was in jail, fell ill on April 27 and was taken to the Thiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital for treatment at around 7:40 PM. Unfortunately, the man died around 8:40 PM before any treatment could be given.

Tamil Nadu custodial death

According to Thangamani’s family, the police had approached them and demanded a payment of Rs 2 lakh, days before his arrest, claiming it was a fee to not have him arrested. However, the family refused this. Thangamani's son had alleged that the police came to their house on April 21 and since his father was not present at that time, they took his bike.

According to the son, Police inspector Nirmala and SBCID officer Palani were the ones who took the vehicle, threatening the family that they would book Thangamani if they failed to give the money. Speaking to the media, the family of the deceased had alleged that a false case was lodged against them in view of their background as they belong to the Scheduled Tribe.