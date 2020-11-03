TN Krishnan's Demise: PM Modi Mourns Loss Of 'outstanding Mentor To Young Musicians'

Violin maestro and Padma awardee TN Krishnan passed away in Chennai at the age of 92 on November 2 evening. Many media outlets reported that he was in good health and suddenly started feeling uneasy on the day and passed away. On hearing the tragic news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his death on Twitter by calling it “a big void in the world of music.”

PM Modi mourns TN Krishnan's demise

PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “Demise of noted violinist Shri TN Krishnan leaves a big void in the world of music. His works beautifully encapsulated a wide range of emotions and strands of our culture. He was also an outstanding mentor to young musicians. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Krishnan was born on October 6, 1926, in Kerala and later settled in Chennai. He also received many legendary awards like Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and Sangeetha Kalanidhi. He performed at thousands of musical concerts. He has accompanied legends such as Ariyakudi Ramanuja Iyengar, Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavatar, Musiri Subramania Iyer, Maharajapuram Viswanatha Iyer, Charumathi Raghuraman, etc. He has won several awards and titled including Sangeetha Kalanidhi (1980), Padma Shri (1973), Padma Bhushan (1992), and more.

T.N. Krishnan kickstarted his career at the age of 8 years old. He went on to perform at a concert and played with many legendary artists like Ariyakudi Ramanuja Iyengar, Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavatar, Musiri Subramania Iyer, and more. Then in 1942, he arrived in Madras and Sri Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer introduced him to Sri R. Aiyadurai.

Sri R. Aiyadurai was an industrialist and was someone who supported music. Sri R. Aiyadurai and his wife then started taking care of a young T.N. Krishnan and also helped him in all areas of his life. T.N. Krishnan also started living with the family. Even by the end of T.N. Krishnan's life, the two families had very good ties with each other.

