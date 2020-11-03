T.N. Krishnan's Passes Away: Take A Look At The Life Of The Legendary Artist

Violinist T.N. Krishnan breathed his last breath on Monday. The violinist was 92 years old and was an inspiration to all aspiring artists. T.N. Krishnan was a child prodigy and had performed with many esteemed artists throughout his illustrious career. Read more about his life and career in the article below:

Legendary violinist prof T N Krishnan passes away. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/v58JCdpTIm — Sanjoy K Roy (@SanjoyRoyTWA) November 2, 2020

T.N. Krishnan's early life

Trippunithura Narayanaiyer Krishnan was born on October 6, 1928, in Tripunithura, Cochin. His father's name was A. Narayana Iyer and his mother's name was Ammini Ammal. He started learning music at a very young age from his father and later started off as a student under Alleppy K.Parthasarathy. He made his debut at the young age of 8 and stunned everyone with his musical abilities. Many news outlets reported that T.N. Krishnan had a knack for music from a very young age.

T.N. Krishnan's career

As mentioned earlier, T.N. Krishnan kickstarted his career at the age of 8 years old. He went on to perform at a concert and played with many legendary artists like Ariyakudi Ramanuja Iyengar, Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavatar, Musiri Subramania Iyer and more. Then in 1942, he arrived in Madras and Sri Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer introduced him to Sri R. Aiyadurai.

Sri R. Aiyadurai was an industrialist and was someone who supported music. Sri R. Aiyadurai and his wife then started taking care of a young T.N. Krishnan and also helped him in all areas of his life. T.N. Krishnan also started living with the family. Even by the end of T.N. Krishnan's life, the two families had very good ties with each other.

When he became a bit more prominent in the industry, T.N. Krishnan started being partnered with Lalgudi Jayaraman and M.S. Gopalakrishnan and the three formed a violin-trinity of Carnatic Music. Many people would go to their concerts and look forward to hearing new music from them. Like his father, T.N. Krishnan also taught music to many children.

T.N. Krishnan's family

T.N. Krishnan got married to Kamala Krishnan at the age of 33. His wife was 12 years younger to the artist and they both had an arranged marriage. In an interview with The Hindu, T.N. Krishnan's wife mentioned - 'I am happy to have married a musician.' The couple then had two kids - Viji Krishnan Natarajan and Sriram Krishnan. Both Viji Krishnan Natarajan and Sriram Krishnan are violinists and are well-known artists.

T.N. Krishnan's death

T.N. Krishnan passed away on Monday (November 2, 2020) evening. Many media outlets reported that he was in good health and suddenly started feeling uneasy. on the day and passed away. Many fans have since come online to pay their tributes to the artist.

