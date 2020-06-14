Narendra Tomar Stresses On Need To Increase Private Investment In Agriculture

Stressing on the need to boost private investment in the field of agriculture, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar said that it will increase prosperity in the agriculture sector.

While Addressing at an international webinar organised by Ch. Charan Singh University, Meerut, and a national webinar organised by Junagadh Agricultural University on Saturday, June 13, Tomar asserted that the private investment will further increase 'self-reliance' and prosperity in the country.

READ | Priyanka slams Uttar Pradesh Govt over suicide by farmers, migrant workers

'India is not only self-sufficient but also surplus' when it comes to food production, the Union Minister said while addressing the Webinar organised by the Meerut University. He also praised the farmers of India for demonstrating their capabilities to deal with difficult challenges during their agriculture activities. He further called upon scientists to commit to the development of agricultural production and alleviate challenges.

"To deal with the growing population of the country which is expected to reach 160 crores by the year 2050, plant breeders and scientists in India are faced with the challenge of increasing production of quality foodgrains and providing enough nutritional food to all Indians by undertaking progressive farming to develop disease-resistant and pest-resistant varieties that require less area and are able to grow in unfavourable conditions like dry climate, high temperature, saline and acidic soils," the press release said.

READ | Direct private sugar mills to clear dues of farmers: SAD to Punjab CM

Tomar also focused on the need to use of Bio-fortification strategy to yield high-quality crop varieties having high nutritional content. Advanced biotechnology methods along with the traditional methods of farming need to be used by plant breeders to achieve high-quality results, the release stated.

During the webinar organised by Junagadh Agricultural University, the Union Agriculture Minister emphasised on achieving better farm production with less water. To strengthen the rural economy, agriculture has to succeed and also its sister concerns. When this happens, the country will be able to face all other challenges, he added.

Tomar further mentioned that the wheels of the global economy had slowed down amid the Covid-19 pandemic and during this time the Indian farmers produced a bumper crop with the resources available in the rural areas. During the lockdown, crop harvesting continued at a normal pace and crop production was more than last year. All this shows the resilience of our villages and farmers, he added.

READ | US: Coronavirus Food Assistance Program benefits over 80,000 farmers since mid-May

READ | Monsoon arrives in most of Maha, Mumbai receives rain

(With inputs from ANI)