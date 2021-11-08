Top IAF Officials To Hold Meeting On Security Situation Along China, Pakistan Borders

As the military stand-off with China continues along the Line of Actual Control, the top brass of the Indian Air Force will review the security situation along the northern borders from Wednesday.

As per some IAF officials, the top brass of the Indian Air Force will sit together from November 10 for a duration of three days to discuss the situation along the borders with China and Pakistan during the commanders' conference. This will also be the first time that a commanders' conference will be chaired by Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari. The Air Chief Marshal took over the office and started his duties as the chief on October 1.

The meeting of the top commanders is taking place immediately after the Indian Army and Air Force carried out a joint-major airborne exercise. The high-profile exercise and drills were carried out by the special forces and airborne troops in the high-altitude areas in Ladakh.

The drills by the Indian forces were carried out after the Chinese military conducted drills of their own on their side of the LAC. As per the IAF officials, the commanders’ conference would be addressed by the Defence Minister and other senior officials of the military and security apparatus.

The never-ending saga with the Chinese at the LoC

The Indian Air Force has been directly involved in a stand-off with the Chinese military, using its forward deployments after the conflict started last year. This has cautioned the Chinese army and they have not pondered over the region to carry out any type of misadventure since.

The IAF chief had also flown sorties in the MiG-29 fighter jets, which have been in Forward Area deployment since May-June last year. The IAF Chief Marshal has a history of dealing with the Chinese army and could be a key addition to the meeting as he would be aware of the tactics and strategies used by the Chinese.

(With ANI inputs)