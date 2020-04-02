'Train Bookings Never Stopped Except For Lockdown Period': Ministry Of Railways

Defying false reports about the reservation of train tickets, the Ministry of Railways on Thursday clarified that the advance booking for journeys after April 14 was never stopped, except during the lockdown period.

In a clarification issued by the Indian Railways, the Ministry said that certain media have claimed that Railways has recently started bookings for journeys after lockdown. It clarified that reservation of train tickets, which begins 120 prior, was never stopped, except during the lockdown period i.e from March 24 to April 14."

It is to clarify that reservation for journeys post 14th April was never stopped and is not related to any new announcement. pic.twitter.com/oJ7ZqxIx3q — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 2, 2020

Noting that advance reservation period for train tickets is 120 days, bookings for April 15 and beyond were made open much prior to the lockdown period, the Ministry said.

Railways to modify coaches for 320,000 quarantine beds

In an effort to help the government in containing the spread of Coronavirus, the Indian Railways said it prepared 20,000 coaches which can accommodate up to 3.2 lakh beds for isolation needs.

Earlier on March 28, in the visuals of a prototype of the isolation coach, it can be seen that a Non-AC coach has been modified with both the middle & upper berth removed, plastic curtains fitted in each patient cabin, a separate cabin for the medicos, a modified bathroom with increased tap height and many more facilities. One coach is said to handle up to eight patients and can handle 16 patients if the situation arises.

There has been an increase of 131 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday surged to 1,965 in India, including 1764 active cases, 151 cured/discharged/migrated people and 50 deaths, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

