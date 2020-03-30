COVID-19: Railways To Install Washbasins, Soap Dispensers That Operate Without Touch

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, as leaders and organisations are forced to take precautionary measures to encourage social distancing, the East Central Railway is set to develop washbasins, soap dispensers on trains that do not require touch. According to reports, an ECR spokesperson has said that enhanced washbasins have been developed by the Barwadih Wagon Care centre of the Dhanbad Division.

The new washbasins and soap operators on Indian railways would require a person to press the lever for water by foot, which would make both water and soap dispense from the tap. The ECR spokesperson reportedly called it an “easy to make and easy to use system” which has been developed by their “innovative staff”.

However, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown until April 14, the railways have suspended the passenger, mail, and express trains on March 24. Currently, only freight train services are operational in order to ensure the delivery of essential items across the states.

Moreover, the Indian railways are also manufacturing masks, sanitizers, medical beds, IV stands, stools, foot-operated washbasins, along with other medical equipment at its production centres. As of March 30, India has confirmed at least 1,071 cases of coronavirus and 29 fatalities.

Netizens hail foot-operated taps

From greetings without touch to constant awareness about keeping hands clean, the scare due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak has led people to take all precautions to contain the spread. Recently, as people are started mentioning the excessive loss of water along with hand sanitizers being out of stock, one Twitter user posted an image of a foot-operated tap which is hailed as “brilliant idea”, especially during these times. While some doctors have also said that such taps are in use for more than two decades in the operation theatres, the Twitter users called it “great in COVID-19 days”.

Calling for foot-operated taps to be a norm “everywhere”, the netizens were seen hailing the idea. Some internet users even started mentioning certain areas where the taps are already in place while others thought of it as “eco-friendly” and “hygienic” because no touching is involved.

Really useful and innovative foot operation for taps in the washroom (at a client's office). Works brilliantly to use water only when needed, which is more hygienic and easier to operate than other modes! pic.twitter.com/uphG1VPB9I — Karthik (@beastoftraal) March 12, 2020

