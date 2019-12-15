Tripura CM Biplab Deb Inaugurates Fish Festival, Promotes Village Pisciculture

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Friday inaugurated a three-day state Fish Festival at the International Fair Ground at Hapania, and visited the remote Urmai village in Sephalijala district. Deb interacted with the owner of a successful organic fish hatchery and visited his farm to personally witness his work. The CM said, "This can play a huge role in the development of the state. The village is very far from the main roads and lacks proper investments, yet they have produced huge amounts of organic fish food."

The locals claim that fish feed produced by the villagers is three times the feed produced from machines, and is also higher in quality. "I request other people to come and witness this work. The government provides subsidized loans for the fisheries. Tripura currently suffers from a fish deficiency of 15,000 metrics. However, with this work, the deficiency will be recovered within three years," CM Biplab Deb said.

Big business from fish business

Krishna Debbarma, the owner of the organic fish hatchery, says that he was often denied a good variety of fish fingerlings when he went to fetch them. Hence, he ultimately decided to open his own fish hatchery in 2017. Now, he not only fulfils the demand for good quality 'fish fry' of the state, but people from neighbouring states come to his hatchery and buy his products. "I had decided to produce the fish varieties myself. Today, I have control over 12 ponds, and farmers from all over Tripura come to purchase our fish feed. I have employed more than 20 people. The annual income is very good," said Debbarma.

Happy workers as incomes up

However, Debbarma stated that there has been no support from the government so far in the sale of fish products. His employees are happy at their work where they say they are paid better than their previous daily wage jobs. One worker said, "We produce all varieties of fish, with much better quality than the varieties found in the market. My earning is much better than my previous one." Chief Minister Deb also viewed Debbarma as an inspiration for the youth, who can also take initiatives like him with bank loans and contribute to the development and economy of the state.

