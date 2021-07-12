Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Sends 400 Pineapples To Bangladesh As Token Of Courtesy

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has sent 400 pineapples to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as a return gift. Earlier last week, Bangladesh Prime Minister had sent 300 kgs of Haribhanga mangoes to the Tripura CM.

Token of courtesy by Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Tripura State Government on Friday after receiving the 300 kgs of Haribhanga mangoes from Bangladesh as a goodwill gift had said that it would send the state fruit 'Queen pineapple' as a return gift. The pineapples are brought from a bordering village, Ampi in the Gomati district in Tripura. Committing to his statement, Tripura Government has gifted around 400 pineapples to Bangladesh.

Talking to the media, Udot Jha, Second Secretary to Indian High Commission at Chittagong said, "The goodwill gesture by Tripura Chief Minister towards Bangladesh and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will further cement the friendship and long-standing ties between the two nations."

"I would like to thank the Tripura government and the Chief Minister for their goodwill gesture", he added.

Meanwhile, T K Chakma, Director of Industries and Tourism department of Tripura government expressed that Tripura and Bangladesh have a strong relationship and there is a huge scope for the enhancement of import-export trade and medical tourism sector.

Gift by Bangladesh to India and its neighbouring states

Previously, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had gifted Haribhanga mangoes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers of its neighbouring Indian states including Tripura and West Bengal. The Tripura CM on receiving the mangoes thanked PM Hasina over the telephone. It is being said that Bangladesh plans to send mangoes to more of its neighbouring states, majorly the North-Eastern states.

Now the pineapples will be handed over to Udot Jha, who will be handing it over to the Bangladesh Prime Minister.

Tripura is known as a state of pineapples and grows around 2 lakh pineapples every year in different districts of the state. The pineapple farms are run by the government as well as some are privately owned. The state cultivates two different types of pineapples - Queen and Kew from May to September.

(Source: ANI)