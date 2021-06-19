Trivendra Singh Rawat Demands Judicial Inquiry In Alleged Kumbh Mela COVID-testing Scam

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday demanded a judicial inquiry in the alleged COVID-19 testing scam in Kumbh Mela. Trivendra Singh Rawat said, "CM Tirath Singh Rawat has formed a Special Investigative Team (SIT), but a judicial inquiry is necessary for this matter because it is an interstate matter. People can doubt whether the inquiry will be accurate or not."

On June 15, Joint Secretary of Ministry of Health Lav Agarwal stated that a detailed report on fake COVID tests conducting the Kumbh Mela is awaited within few days. Noting the statement, the former Chief Minister emphasized that Judicial Enquiry will be more accurate, he said, "I am not against the Special Investigative Team (SIT) but it is a question of public perception. People have more faith in the court. In this year's Kumbh Mela, people from all over the world came to Haridwar. In such a situation, it would be better if a trusted investigative emergency probe the matter."

On the other hand, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat affirmed that the matter dated before he took the charge of the CM's office. He said, "This matter is from the time before I took the charge as the CM. As soon as I took charge, I ordered an inquiry into it. A probe is underway, strict action will be taken against those found guilty. "

Noting the present CM's comment, the former Chief Minister said that everything will be clear once the investigation begins. He further said that the RT-PCR testing scam is not only an economic scam but also a crime and corruption. Trivendra Singh Rawat said that distributing false-negative certificates during the ongoing pandemic falls under the category of federal crime.

Citing the recent rift between Tirath Rawat and Trivendra Rawat, State Congress President Pritam Singh said, "The Maha Kumbh Mela was organized in the state of Uttrakhand and it is a great festival not only in the country but in the world. It is disturbing to know that the RT-PCR testing scam has surfaced in the state. The government in the state belongs to BJP. Who is the Chief Minister or who is not, it is their internal matter. But at present, the former Chief Minister says that it should be investigated."

The Uttarakhand Government had hired private labs for conducting rapid antigen tests during the Kumbh Mela. After the news of fake COVID negative certificates being distributed surfaced, the government ordered an inquiry against all the private labs. Regarding the same, state government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal said that orders have been issued to the Director-General of Health, and all the districts have been asked to investigate the COVID-19 testing labs before making any payment.

Inputs with- ANI, Image Source- PTI