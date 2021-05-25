Trouble Mounts For Baba Ramdev As Medical Fraternity Demands Arrest For Allopathy Attack

Trouble continued to mount for yoga guru Baba Ramdev over his remarks against allopathy & modern medicine as three more associations sought action to be initiated against the Patanjali co-founder for his misleading statements. The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) Resident Doctors Association, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Resident Doctors Association and the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) Uttaranchal State branch accused yoga guru Baba Ramdev of 'provocating the common man against the one branch of medicine' and demanded listing the yoga guru as an 'unreliable source' for health information. Baba Ramdev withdrew his statement on allopathy on Sunday after a letter from Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan noting that the clarification initially issued by the yoga guru wasn't enough. But since then, he has taken his war on allopathy up a notch.

Resident Doctors' Associations demand action against Baba Ramdev

Echoing IMA's statement, the Resident Doctors Association (RDAs) of various institutions sought yoga guru Baba Ramdev to be prosecuted as his statements violated the Epidemic Diseases Act and alleged that the remarks were made with malicious intentions to mislead the innocent people for personal benefits. IMA Uttaranchal state branch wrote to Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat hoping for a 'prompt and strict action' against Baba Ramdev, alleging that his remarks had 'demoralised & angered' already striving doctors and noted that while 152 doctors lost their lives in the first wave of COVID, 452 doctors had succumbed in the battle against the second wave. Meanwhile, the Resident Doctors Association of AIIMS Delhi held a symbolic protest demanding the arrest of Baba Ramdev, referring to him as a 'Quack'.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) Uttararanchal State Branch writes to Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat against Yog Guru Ramdev's statements against allopathic medical profession & medical profession, "hoping for a prompt and strict action" against him. pic.twitter.com/1wUdOHkOXs — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021

Symbolic Protest against BABA RAMDEV by Doctors of AIIMS.#ArrestQuackRamdev pic.twitter.com/v1SDHoW7kp — RDAAIIMS DELHI (@AIIMSRDA) May 25, 2021

Baba Ramdev shoots 25 questions to IMA

After 'withdrawing' his controversial comment against allopathy, by writing a letter to the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Baba Ramdev 'with humility' on Monday, posed before the All India Medical Association some questions that entail a swift reversal. The Patanjali co-founder and Yoga guru posed as many as 25 questions related to some of the most common diseases and asked for their solution and treatment in the allopathy and pharma industry.

('I ask 25 questions directly to the Indian Medical Association and pharma companies with humility': Baba Ramdev)

Ayurveda always Looked down upon: Baba Ramdev

In the letter to Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, Baba Ramdev had addressed the bais towards Ayurveda. He had said, "Many doctors have called Ayurveda, Yoga as 'pseudo science' and have disrespected, and hurt the feelings of many. This should be avoided." Moving on to compare Ayurveda and allopathy, the yoga guru had said, "If allopathy has found the treatment of diseases like Polio and Tuberculosis, Ayurveda has given the formula to keep lingering diseases like Blood pressure, sugar, thyroid, fatty liver, under control." He had further added, "Even in the times of Corona, though we respect and appreciate the selfless service provided by doctors to save the lives of crores of people across India, we would like to highlight that even we have saved the lives of many, and even that should also be respected. "

What did Baba Ramdev say about allopathy?

IMA's demand to prosecute Baba Ramdev under the Epidemic Diseases Act was triggered by a video being circulated on social media in which Baba Ramdev is allegedly heard saying 'allopathy ek aisi stupid aur dilwaliya science hai' ('Allopathy is a stupid & ... science'). In a press release, IMA claimed that Baba Ramdev had called doctors 'murderers' in front of the Health Minister in the pretext of the 'release of his wonder drugs' and accused the yoga guru of misleading the public by making baseless accusations to sell his 'unapproved & illegal drugs'.

Further, IMA claimed that Baba Ramdev had challenged the wisdom and integrity of the DCGI by making a remark that people had passed away after taking approved anti-COVID drugs such as Remdesivir, Fabiflu and others. The press release claimed that Baba Ramdev's quote (from the speech presumably) on Favipiravir as medicine against fever or antipyretic was 'laughable' and displayed his ín-depth scientific knowledge.' Citing the pain & agony over the loss of over 1200 modern medicine doctors, IMA dared the govt to either consider the accusations of Baba Ramdev and dissolve the modern medicine facility or boldly prosecute yoga guru Baba Ramdev for his statements.