Trump Pushes For New Trial In E. Jean Carroll Case Citing 'grossly' Expensive Damages

Embroiled in court cases and yet another indictment, former US President Donald Trump has a new demand- a brand new trial against writer E. Jean Carroll in the sexual abuse case that wrapped up earlier in May. A month later, the 76-year-old has insisted in a court filing that a new trial should begin.

Why? Because the plaintiff was granted millions of dollars in damages and wasn't exactly "raped" as she claimed. “The court should order a new trial … because contrary to Plaintiff’s claim of rape, the jury found she was not raped but sexually abused," Trump said in the filing, according to the New York Post.

Trump calls sexual abuse a 'far cry from rape'

"Such abuse could have included groping through Plantiff’s clothing or similar conduct," he stated, arguing that the said abuse is a "far cry from rape." He further contended that the $2 million he was ordered to pay for allegedly sexually assaulting Carroll decades ago at a department store in Manhattan was outright “excessive" in amount.

Claiming that the jury's award for damages was “grossly excessive”, Trump said that the incident did not lead to any diagnosed mental health issues for the columnist. According to him, the additional $2.7 million given to Carroll for the defamation part of the case was “based upon pure speculation” and poor evaluation done by a “reputation expert” who testified on her behalf.

Carroll's lawyers speak up

“[Carroll’s] income has increased since defendant denied plaintiff’s claim,” Trump said in the legal papers, referring to his statement that Carroll lied about being raped by him. On the other hand, an attorney for the writer brushed off the former president's push for a new trial as "frivolous".

“Trump’s arguments are frivolous — the jury carefully considered the evidence that Ms. Carroll presented, and Trump did not put on a single witness of his own. This time, Trump will not be able to escape the consequences of his actions,” said lawyer Robbie Kaplan.