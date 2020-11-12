TS Tirumurti Pays Homage To Indian Soldiers Who Lost Their Lives During World War I

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti on Wednesday paid his tributes to the Indian soldiers who lost their lives while fighting World War I. Remembering the 'extraordinary contribution' of more than 1 million soldiers on the occasion of Remembrance Day, Tirumurti said Indian forces continue to make the country proud by participating in UN Peacekeeping.

#RemembranceDay2020 on grounds of UN, New York.



Remembered the extraordinary contribution & travails of more than one million Indian soldiers who fought in World War I & more than 105,000 who sacrificed their lives. Our forces continue to make us proud through @UNPeacekeeping pic.twitter.com/WQuHkiLkJ8 — PR UN Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) November 11, 2020

Remembrance Day is a memorial day observed in the Commonwealth member states to commemorate the soldiers who died in the line of duty during World War I. The day also holds a great historical significance as the Allied powers signed a ceasefire agreement with Germany at Rethondes in France on November 11, 1918, thus bringing the war to an end. Hence, November 11 was commemorated as Armistice Day in the United States, Great Britain, and France.

Remembrance Day in India

The tradition of celebrating Remembrance Day was inaugurated by King George V in 1919. On this day all the commonwealth countries recall the end of hostilities of the First World War on that date in 1918. In India, the day is observed by tributes being paid and ceremonies being conducted in the army cantonments.

Memorial services are conducted in some churches in India, such as St. Mark's Cathedral and St. John's Church in Bangalore. In North-East India, in Kohima and Imphal, services of remembrance supported by the Indian Army are observed at the War Cemeteries.

The day is also observed at the Delhi War Cemetery. In 2013, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, marked the day in Mumbai's St. John the Evangelist Church. Apart from India, this day is observed in Australia, Belize, Barbados Bermuda, Canada, New Zealand, Kenya, Saint Lucia, South Africa and the United Kingdom.

(With ANI inputs) (Image-Twitter/PR UN Tirumurti)