Twitter Slams People For Bursting Firecracker On Diwali, Blames Them For Higher AQI

People in Delhi-NCR on Saturday, November 14 defied the ban and burst firecrackers anyway, which saw the air quality in the region dip to the severe category. Earlier this month, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had directed authorities to enforce a ban on firecrackers in all cities keeping in mind the poor air quality that usually ensues after Diwali. However, people went against the ban and burst firecrackers on the night of Diwali, which saw Delhi's AQI reach above 460 with many parts reaching the alarming 500-mark.

'Absurd behaviour'

Social media were left furious with many calling out the "absurd behaviour" of locals. Netizens flooded Twitter on Saturday, slamming people for bursting crackers against the wish of NGT. Users shared visuals of residents bursting crackers in defiance of the ban. Some also pleaded with them to stop the chaos and follow the court's direction. However, all pleas fell on deaf ears as people continued bursting crackers all night long.

The ultimate aim of everyone is to destroy the #CRACKERS

Some lit them, some wet them

Happy Diwali #CrackerFreeDiwali pic.twitter.com/v7ZA3NQvlA — Saurabh M. Bomble (@SaurabhBomble) November 14, 2020

Meanwhile, some also highlighted the law enforcement agencies' failure in enforcing the ban, while others criticised the government for thinking about the air quality once a year and taking any solid steps towards solving the problem in the long run. "Firecrackers bursting going full-on. You can't stop traditions through ridiculous diktats. Also, you won't be taken seriously if you target 2-3 days in the year and ignore the remaining days wrt pollution of any kind," one individual wrote.

#CrackerBan not a pollution control law pic.twitter.com/IoBZu25LxU — sunny cosmic Chaos 🕉️ (@sunny_creed) November 15, 2020

People after busting cracker even it was banned

People be like:

#CrackerBan pic.twitter.com/JtYHq0YMFh — Mamoon Akhtar (@akhtarmamoon45) November 15, 2020

