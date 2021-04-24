Last Updated:

Two Abducted ONGC Employees Rescued By Indian Army, Assam Rifles; Search For 3rd Person On

Indian Army along with the Assam Rifles rescued two Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) employees who were earlier allegedly abducted from Sivsagar district

In a late-night operation, the Indian Army along with the Assam Rifles rescued two Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) employees who were earlier allegedly abducted from a general area of Mon on Friday. Three ONGC employees were allegedly kidnapped by unknown armed miscreants from a rig site of ONGC in Lakwa field of Sivasagar District in the early hours of April 21. As per sources, two abductees have been rescued by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles while operations are still on find the third abductee. Sources also added that one AK-47 rifle was also recovered during the operations. 

ONGC employees abducted

A senior official of the Sivasagar administration had said that the involvement of the ULFA in the abduction of the three ONGC personnel was suspected and that they had escaped through Nagaland after carrying out the act. The official revealed that no demands for ransom had been made so far. Sivasagar SP Amitava Sinha spoke to Republic TV and informed that the incident had taken place at 1.30 am in the night following which it was reported to the police at 3.30 am. He added that an official complaint had been registered and that the security agencies in Nagaland were also informed. 

Three Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) employees were kidnapped by unknown armed miscreants in the early hours on April 21, the company informed. Two Junior Engineer Assistants (Production) & a Junior Technician (Production) were abducted by the miscreants from a rig site of ONGC in Lakwa field of Sivasagar District, ONGC said breaking the news of the abduction of its employees on Twitter. As per ONGC, the abducted personnel were taken in an operational vehicle which was later found abandoned near the Nimonagarh jungles close to the Assam-Nagaland border.

