Two-day Event To Mark Kargil Vijay Diwas Kickstarts In Ladakh

The two-day event to mark Vijay Diwas and commemorate the martyrdom of the 559 soldiers in the 1999 Kargil war kickstarted in Ladakh on Tuesday. The celebrations began at Lamochen's viewpoint where families of the fallen soldiers remembered the brave souls, who exemplified unwavering valour during the Kargil war with Pakistan. The Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi was the chief guest.

It was followed by a cultural programme which was attended by Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande. Later in the day, tributes were showered on the brave soldiers at the Kargil War Memorial. During the occasion, Army Chief along with several current and former army officers were present.

At Veer Bhoomi, 559 lamps, each symbolising a braveheart were lit to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice made by the soldiers in Operation Vijay. During the time, the Army chief also felicitated the families of the fallen soldiers.

A special event, known as Shaurya Sandhya, was organised by the members of the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre Fusion Band in which they played an emotional rendition of patriotic songs

The solemn ceremony was also attended by a number of general public and military dignitaries, Veer Naris, Veer Matas and War Heroes of Kargil. The memorable event was a tribute to the great sacrifices made by our brave soldiers in service of the Nation.

Defence Min to lay wreath at War Memorial

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with the Tri-Service Chiefs will lay a wreath at Kargil War Memorial in Drass on July 26, to join the nation in commemorating the 24th anniversary of India's splendours victory over Pakistan. As per the official schedule, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who landed in Srinagar on July 25, will reach Kargil early in the morning today. After paying tributes to the brave soldier, he will address the soldiers and interact with the commanders.