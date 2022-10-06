Last Updated:

Two Held In UP For Using Forged Documents To Participate In Agniveer Recruitment Test

The two, Kamal Singh and Mehkar Singh, were arrested on Wednesday evening near the recruitment rally

Two men have been arrested for allegedly using forged documents to participate in the Agniveer Army recruitment test here in UP's Muzaffarnagar, police said on Thursday.

The two, Kamal Singh and Mehkar Singh, were arrested on Wednesday evening near the recruitment rally, they said With the help of army intelligence unit, police arrested two people and recovered forged documents from them, police said, adding a detailed probe is on into the matter. 

