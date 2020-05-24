Two Million Stranded People Contacted Bihar Government Control Room In Delhi

More than two million people stranded across India have contacted government officials through Control Room at Bihar Bhawan in the national capital. Apart from phone numbers, people could also get in touch through fax and email. The Resident Commissioner has appealed people to contact through the centre using all the means available for the people looking to return home.

Through the control room at Bihar Bhawan in Delhi, 20,68,785 people have shared their problems so far. These were migrants from Bihar living in different states across the country. According to the state government, proper responses were provided to all those callers followed by required action. Resident Commissioner Bipin Kumar assured of continuing with the helpline round the clock.

READ | Exclusive: Inside Control Room For Migrants Heading Back To Bihar

''To help migrant labourers is our biggest priority at this time. We have have been contacted by people from all corners of the country and have provided them with a solution immediately. The problems vary. It could be related to anything from food to shelter to tickets etc. We have made sure that the numbers are available 24X7 with people ready to attend it. Calls won't be missed and our system is active and committed'', said Bipin Kumar.

READ | Special Plane Brings 132 Stranded Indians To Bihar From Muscat

Control Room to help migrants

A helpline room or Control Room was set up on March 25 to help migrants from the state. There are three phone numbers to call the office. These are 011-23792009, 011-23014326, 011-23013884. Ten hunting lines have been set for these numbers to ensure they work without any hindrance or technical glitch. People have been asked to contact these numbers in case they are looking to return to Bihar.

On 23 May alone, there were more than six hundred pieces of information gathered through these telephone numbers and more than 8000 people were helped on the basis of them. ''We do not delay in taking action. The reason we have a team deployed here is not to just talk to the people but to coordinate with various state government officials and help the migrants stuck there'', added Kumar.

The total number of people infected with Covid-19 in Bihar has crossed two thousand now. Nearly a dozen people lost their lives due to the deadly pandemic.

READ | Bihar Government, Postal Dept Join Hands For Online Delivery Of 'Shahi Litchi'

READ | Bihar CM Nitish Inspects Quarantine Centres Facilities Through Video Conferencing