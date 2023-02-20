Two Soldiers Killed In Naxal Attack In Chhattisgarh; Search Operation Underway

A Naxalite attack in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district claimed the lives of 2 soldiers on Monday, February 20 early in the morning, Police said.

According to the combined team of ITBP and the district force's inquiry, Head Constable Rajesh Singh, assigned to the Bortalav Police Station, was going to work at the checkpoint with another officer when 20 shots were fired at them both by unidentified naxals between Chandsuraj and Bortalav.

The incident took place between 7 am and 8 am under Bortalav police station limits in the district adjoining Maharashtra when the two personnel were going on a motorcycle, Rajnandgaon Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena told PTI.

The martyred were identified as district force head constable Rajesh Singh Rajput and Chhattisgarh Armed Force constable Anil Kumar Samrat who were going towards the Maharashtra border from Bortalav police camp, he said, adding the two were not carrying weapons. One of the personnel died on the spot and the other one succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital, the official said.

Additionally, the Naxalites also set ablaze on their motorcycle before escaping from the spot, located 180 km from the state capital Raipur, he said.

A search operation is underway in the area, the officer added.

(With agency inputs)